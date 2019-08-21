Liverpool youngster Bobby Duncan on Nordsjaelland radar?

Nordsjaelland have reportedly identified Liverpool youngster Bobby Duncan as a potential summer signing.

It is understood that the 18-year-old forward is unlikely to gain any first-team action with the Reds this season.

That has allegedly resulted in both Duncan and Liverpool considering what is best for the teenager in the short term, with a loan exit seems on the card.

According to the Daily Mail, the Danish Superliga outfit have expressed an interest in signing Duncan, and they are ready to provide him with senior action over the coming months.

The report claims that Duncan is open to spend the next part phase of his development away from the Merseyside giants.