Man City, Juventus to battle for Erling Braut Haaland?
Manchester City and Juventus will reportedly go head to head for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland in the January transfer window.
While the 20-year-old has spent less than a year at the Westfalenstadion, a number of release clauses in his current contract will come into effect from next year onwards.
That has led to interest from a number of elite football clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid who are in the transfer market for a striker.
However, according to reports in Spain, City and Juve have identified the Norway international as a potential addition in winter.
The Citizens are said to be regarded as the No1 favourites given their willingness to conclude a €100m deal next summer.
Haaland’s value could drop to €70m if the Bundesliga giants manage to retain his services until 2022.
