Man United agree £55m deal to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Man United have agreed a £55m deal to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, according to The Daily Record.

The Red Devils have reached a £55m agreement with the Eagles to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka following weeks of speculation linking the full-back with a move to Old Trafford.

The report states that the 20-time English champions are set to make the 21-year-old the world’s most-expensive defender if he joins the 20-time English champions.

The report goes on to claim, United have finally managed to reach an agreement with Palace after the London club rejected two bids from the north west giants.

Wan-Bissaka would be competing with Diogo Dalot and Ashley Young for a regular spot at defence in the Premier League next season.

United conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last term to highlight their problems under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.