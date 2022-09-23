Man United earmark Harry Kane as replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Manchester United have reportedly identified Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, speculation continues to emerge regarding the future of the Portugal international.

He has had to settle for a peripheral role so far this season, starting only three occasions in eight games.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are the three clubs fighting for the signature of Harry Kane.

United head coach Erik Ten Hag will allegedly have around £70m to spend in the mid-season transfer window, but the potential departure of Ronaldo could see the manager handed an additional £30m.

The 20-time English champions will likely face fierce competition from both Chelsea and Bayern Munich for Kane.

The 29-year-old has a deal at Tottenham until the summer of 2024, but Spurs are thought to be open to offering him a new deal.