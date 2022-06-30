Man United eye summer move for Tyrell Malacia

Manchester United are reportedly among a few clubs looking to swoop for Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are attempting to hijack Lyon’s bid for the Netherlands international, who started his career with Feyenoord at the age of nine when he joined the club’s academy 14 years ago.

Malacia was on the verge of a move to the Groupama Stadium after the Ligue 1 club managed to reach a “verbal agreement” with Feyenoord for the Dutchman.

But Les Gones could now be swindled by Man United after the Premier League giants made a last-ditch bid to sign the 22-year-old defender.

The 20-time English champions haven’t made any new signings in the 2022 summer transfer window so far despite being linked with a number of players since the appointment of Erik ten Hag as head coach.

Malacia has scored one goal and registered four assists in 32 appearances in the Dutch top flight last season.