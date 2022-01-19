Man United in pole position to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United have reportedly emerged as the favourites to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Red Devils have identified the Serbia international as a potential target next summer, including the likes of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Neves.

According to Il Messaggero, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Milinkovic-Savic, who is under contract with the Italian giants until June 2024.

The report goes on to claim that Lazio chairman Claudio Lotito is hoping the 26-year-old midfielder can continue his impressive form for the remainder of the season as he is looking to sell their key asset for a figure of around €80m.

Milinkovic-Savic has contributed seven goals and eight assists in 21 top flight appearances this season.