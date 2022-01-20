Real Madrid join Liverpool in race to sign Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to lock horns with Liverpool over the signature of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The England international has been a standout performer for club and country, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by other teams across the continent.

Liverpool are believed to be huge admirers of the 26-year-old midfielder, with one report claiming that they are prepared to offer £33.4m in the summer.

However, El Nacional reports that Real Madrid have emerged as rumoured suitors for the Yorkshireman, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The report goes on to claim that Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear to the club’s hierarchy that he wants to sign Phillips as a replacement for Casemiro, who is struggling with his form this term.

Phillips has two-and-a-half years left to run on his contract at Elland Road.

The midfielder has made a total of 226 appearances for Leeds United across all competitions, contributing 14 goals and 13 assists.