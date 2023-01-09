Man United keen on Edin Dzeko

Manchester United have emerged as rumoured suitors for Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko.

United head coach Erik ten Hag is looking for attacking reinforcements after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix heavily linked to Old Trafford.

However, their first bid for the Portuguese ace was rejected and Calciomercato reports that the Red Devils are set to make a shock bid for the 23-year-old forward.

Dzeko is entering the final six months of his contract at San Siro, and discussions over an extension are yet to begin, meaning that the 36-year-old could leave Nerazzurri this month.

The report adds that Real Madrid will provide stiff competition for the Bosnian’s signature, with the European champions seeking cover for the injured Karim Benzema.

Dzeko has made 17 top flight appearances so far this season, with seven goals.