Tottenham Hotspur weighing up move for Brentford’s David Raya

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a surprise swoop for Brentford’s David Raya as they look to address their goalkeeping situation.

Hugo Lloris’s future is now being called into question in recent weeks and a plan to replace the 36-year-old stopper with a long-term successor is underway.

The Telegraph reports that Brentford’s David Raya is high on Spurs list of targets, with the Spain international having one year left on his contract at the end of the campaign.

Everton’s Jordan Pickford is also on Tottenham’s shortlist as he continues to reject improved terms, with 18 months left on his deal at Goodison Park.

The report adds that any potential goalkeeping addition will be made in the summer, with right wing-back and attacking reinforcements the priority before the January transfer window shuts down.

Raya has made 141 appearances for the Bees since arriving from Blackburn Rovers in 2019.