Man United launch €35m bid for Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest and have tabled a €35 million bid for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The 26-year-old has become a primary target for manager Erik ten Hag in recent weeks, and negotiations for a potential move have begun.

Despite being on a pre-season tour in the US, the Red Devils are actively pursuing their preferred targets. So far, they have signed Mason Mount and Andre Onana, crucial players in ten Hag’s plans. Their main focus now is securing a striker, with a fresh €60 million proposal submitted. However, competition from PSG poses a challenge.

With the Premier League opening weekend just a fortnight away, Erik ten Hag is racing against time to bolster his squad.

Amrabat, 26, has been identified as the ideal candidate to strengthen their central midfield.

The Morocco international is open to a new challenge and has garnered interest from several Premier League sides, including Manchester United.

Reports suggest that the Red Devils have already reached a personal agreement with the Moroccan, but it requires further verification. A transfer would suit all parties involved, given the midfielder’s quality, which perfectly fits ten Hag’s needs.

Amrabat had previously aimed to sign for Barcelona, but the conditions didn’t favour the move. Now, he has the opportunity to play at the top level with Manchester United, a club that values his experience in the game.