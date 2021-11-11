Man United still keen on signing Dani Olmo











RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo is still a target for the Premier League giants Manchester United.

Olmo’s future at Red Bull Arena remains uncertain, with Barcelona said to be keen to bring him back to Spain during next summer’s transfer window.

However, Manchester United have also been linked with the 23-year-old attacker over the last 12 months, with the Premier League giants thought to be long-term admirers of the midfielder.

According to Bild, Manchester United remain interested in the Spain international, who is under contract with the German outfit until 2024.

Olmo has scored 12 goals and registered 14 assists in 67 appearances for Die Roten Bullen since his move from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2020.