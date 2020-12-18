Man Utd to rival Chelsea for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice











Chelsea reportedly face fresh competition from Manchester United for the signing of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The Hammers have always insisted that the 21-year-old, who has a contract until 2024, is not for sale at any cost.

However, speculation emerges regarding a future transfer to Stamford Bridge after the England international spent part of his youth days at the West London outfit.

According to Manchester Evening News, The Mancunian giants are prepared to rival the Blues should they make an approach for the Englishman at the end of the season.

Although United are not short of options in the middle of the pitch, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aware that he may soon need to find a long-term replacement for Paul Pogba.

Rice is expected to cost £60m should he leave the East Londoners during the next two transfer windows.