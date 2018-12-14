Manchester City contact Bayer Leverkusen about 19-year-old midfielder

Manchester City have allegedly become the latest club to register an interest in Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz, according to Sport Bild.

The Germany international broke into the club’s first team in 2016 and has become a regular since then, while also earning recognition from national team coach Joachim Low.

Havertz has impressed with the Leverkusen this term, scoring seven goals and setting up six more, has reportedly drawn attention from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and now the Premier League champions Manchester City.

The report claims that City have been keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old German and were recently in contact with his representatives.

However, Havertz only penned a new four-year deal in July and is therefore unlikely to leave the Bundesliga outfit for anything less than £70million.