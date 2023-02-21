Manchester City eyeing up a move for Federico Dimarco

Inter Milan full-back Federico Dimarco has caught the attention of Manchester City.

According to Team Talk, City are eager to secure the services of the Italy international ahead of the next season.

Inter’s financial constraints have led them to consider offloading some of their star players in the summer, with the club needing to raise around £50m-£55m to balance their books.

Having been with Nerazzurri since his childhood days, Dimarco has progressed through the ranks at the Italian club, although he was initially sent out on several loan spells before being sold to FC Sion in 2017. However, a year later, Inter Milan bought him back and subsequently sent him out on loan.

Over the last few years, a lot has changed for the 25-year-old defender, who has now established himself as a regular first-team player.

His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, and with Inter facing financial difficulties, Manchester City are now monitoring his progress.

Dimarco has made 30 appearances, with nine goal contributions to his name so far this season.