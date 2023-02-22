Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Yassine Bounou from Sevilla to replace Hugo Lloris, according to Estadio Deportivo.

The Morocco international has been in exceptional form lately, prompting Antonio Conte to make him a priority signing for the upcoming season.

Bono, 31, had an impressive FIFA World Cup performance. playing a crucial role in helping his team become the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

The Sevilla man, whose contract is due to expire in the summer of 2025, has been a reliable performer for both his club and country. With 130 appearances and 57 clean sheets for the club, the goalkeeper has been a consistent performer. In the current season, he has played in 26 matches and has managed to keep a clean sheet six times.

Tottenham Hotspur have been interested in acquiring Bono’s services for some time now, as manager Antonio Conte seeks a new goalkeeper to replace Hugo Lloris, who has been with the club for over a decade.

In addition, Manchester United are also interested in signing Bounou, creating competition for Tottenham Hotspur. It will be intriguing to see if Spurs can secure his signature ahead of the upcoming season.