Manchester City eyeing up move for Charles De Ketelaere

Manchester City have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Club Brugge playmaker Charles De Ketelaere as a potential summer transfer target.

The Premier League champions are being linked with a number of other attacking talent, including Borussia Dortmund attacker Erling Braut Haaland.



However, according to journalist Ekrem Konur, Pep Guardiola’s side may also be prepared to make an approach for the 21-year-old Charles De Ketelaere, who has enjoyed a great campaign in his homeland, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists in 32 league appearances.

De Ketelaere has more than over two years left on his contract, and he will almost certainly receive widespread interest in his signature this summer.

The Belgium international has already made six appearances for Club Brugge and looks likely to feature in Belgium’s World Cup squad later this year.