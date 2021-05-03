Manchester City join race to sign Leeds United attacker Raphinha?











Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly face fresh competition from Manchester City for the signing of Leeds United attacker Raphinha this summer.

The Brazil international has impressed during his first season in the English Premier League, contributing six goals and six assists in 26 matches for the Whites.

The Red Devils and the Reds have both recently been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old winger, who still has more than three years remaining on his contract at Elland Road.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, the Premier League leaders Man City have now entered the race for Raphinha’s signature, with the Elland Road outfit seemingly facing a tough task to keep hold of the South American.

Manchester City join the race for Leeds United winger #Raphinha. Manchester United and Liverpool still interested in him, confirmed. Nothing decided yet cause #LUFC want to keep him. #MUFC #LFC #MCFC @tvdellosport — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) April 30, 2021

Raphinha has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 36 appearances for Rennes during the 2019-20 campaign before joining the Yorkshire giants.