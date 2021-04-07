Manchester City keen on Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge?











Manchester City have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge this summer.

City are likely to be waving goodbye to Fernandinho, whose contract at Etihad expires at the end of the season, and Pep Guardiola’s side are expected to strengthen their midfield if the 35-year-old midfielder leaves.

Berge has been sidelined for Sheffield United since December due to a hamstring tear – but the 23-year-old Norwegian impressed for the Blades before the undergone surgery.

According to Belgian outlet Voetbal24, the Premier League leaders will look to strike a deal for the Blades midfielder if Fernandinho’s exit is confirmed, but they are not the only English club interested in his services.

The report adds that Liverpool will consider making a move for Berge, who is contracted to Bramall Lane until 2024.

Berge has scored two goals and roistered two assists from 30 appearances for the club.