Manchester City showing an interest in Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has reportedly been identified as a potential transfer target for Manchester City.

The 21-year-old joined Partenopei from Georgian outfit Dinamo Batumi last summer, and has established himself as an integral part of Luciano Spalletti’s side.

The youngster has started 20 of his 21 competitive appearances for the Italian outfit, contributing seven goals in Serie A and two goals in the Champions League.

The Georgia international has earned plenty of plaudits with his performances, with at least a couple of English clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

According to Ben Jacobs, City are closely monitoring the rise of Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Jacobs also revealed that Newcastle United are also interested in singing the Napoli man, who is under contract until June 2027.

Kvaratskhelia is expected to play Napoli’s away game against Spezia on Sunday.