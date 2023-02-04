Manchester United keeping tabs on 21-year-old midfielder

Manchester United have reportedly identified FC Utrecht midfielder Taylor Booth as a potential transfer target.

The 21-year-old joined Bayern Munich in 2019, but he failed to make the breakthrough into the senior side.

The youngster moved to Dutch outfit Utrecht last summer, and has scored two goals and registered three assists in 16 appearances for the club.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag is an admirer of Booth, who is now being tracked by the Red Devils.

The report adds that a number of other Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on his performances.

Man United are planning to be active this summer, with Harry Maguire thought to be heading for the exit door.