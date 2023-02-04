Newcastle United the latest to join race for Jude Bellingham

Newcastle United have joined the list of sides interested in getting Jude Bellingham on board.

The speculation surrounding Bellingham’s future has gathered pace, with a number of clubs across Europe said to be interested in signing the England international during this summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are believed to be the favourites for the 19-year-old midfielder, who is contracted to the Bundesliga giants until June 2025.

A recent report claimed that Los Blancos had identified the teenager as their leading target for the summer, with the Spanish champions desperate to secure his signature.

However, according to Bild, Newcastle United have also joined the list of clubs in the running and the Magpies could spend big this summer if they secure Champions League football for the 2023-24 campaign.

Bellingham has enjoyed another stellar season with Dortmund, contributing 10 goals and four assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.