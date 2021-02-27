Manchester United could look to sign Pau Torres this summer
Manchester United could make an attempt to sign Pau Torres from Villarreal during the summer transfer window.
The Premier League giants are widely expected to bring a new centre-back ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to want a long-term partner for Harry Maguire.
Sevilla’s Jules Kounde has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but the Red Devils are allegedly not prepared to pay £68m release clause.
According to Eurosport, Villarreal’s Pau Torres has emerged as an option for United, with the 24-year-old having a £43m buy-out clause in his current contract.
The Spain international has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months, with the La Liga champions Real Madrid thought to view him as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos.
Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the centre-back, who has chipped in with two goals in 29 appearances for Unai Emery’s side this term.
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.