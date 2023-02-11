Manchester United interested in signing Paulo Dybala

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on a deal for AS Roma striker Paulo Dybala.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils are keen on signing the Argentine in the upcoming transfer window.

United head coach Erik ten Hag is a big fan of the attacker and wants to add him to his ranks.

The 20-time English champions have rediscovered themselves in the ongoing season thanks to Ten Hag. The Old Trafford outfit are currently third in the Premier League with 43 points from 23 matches.

While the Mancunian giants are doing great in the ongoing season. Adding Dybala to their roster will bring a new dimension to their attack.

In the ongoing season, the Argentine has scored 10 goals and registered seven assists in 20 appearances for the Italian club.

He has earned plenty of plaudits with his performances from across Europe. Amidst all the interest, Man United are desperate to add him to their ranks.

Dybala joined Giallorossi in the summer of 2022 from Juventus.