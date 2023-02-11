Barcelona still interested in Marcelo Brozovic

Barcelona have not given up hope of signing Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic and could make a summer approach for the midfielder.

According to Fichajes, the Blaugrana have outlined their intentions to move for the Croatia international this summer.

The 30-year-old has been one of Inter’s consistent performers since joining the Italian outfit in 2016.

The Nerazzuri are open to selling him in the summer as they have to find another ways to improve their squad. The midfielder could still fetch a decent fee in the market, with the Catalan giants interested in the playmaker.

However, Barcelona will face stiff conception from Tottenham Hotspur for the Croatian, who is contracted to the club until 2026.

Spurs are prepared to offer a player-plus cash deal, as the Nerazzuri may also consider this option.