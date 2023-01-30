Manchester United join race for Stefan de Vrij

Manchester United have reportedly joined the list of clubs wanting to sign Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij.

The 30-year-old defender has made 184 appearances for Inter, contributing with nine goals and seven assists during the process.

During his time with the Nerazzurri, the centre-back has lifted one Serie A title, one Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups, but his future at San Siro Stadium is in doubt.

With his contract set to expire in June, the Netherlands international will be available on free transfer. Although the Serie A giants are reportedly preparing to offer him a new deal.

Manchester United are reportedly one of a number of potential suitors who are looking at the possibility of signing the Dutchman on a free transfer at the end of the season.

De Vrij, who is expected to decide his future by next month – allegedly has offers on the table from clubs including Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Villarreal and Feyenoord.