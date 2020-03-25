Manchester United keen on Diego Godin?

Manchester United have reportedly identified Inter Milan centre-back Diego Godin as a potential summer signing, according to Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Metro.

The Red Devils are weighing up a move for the Uruguay international to add more cover to their defensive options ahead of next season.

The 34-year-old defender, who joined Inter Milan from Atletico Madrid last summer, is no longer wanted by the Serie A giants after failing to adapt to life in Milan.

The 20-time English champions could face some competition for the experienced centre-back from the Spanish outfit Valencia.

Godin has a deal at San Siro until 2022.