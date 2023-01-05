Manchester United keen on Olivier Giroud
Manchester United have emerged as rumoured suitors for AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud.
United head coach Erik ten Hag is said to be in the market for a new frontman after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of November.
The Red Devils were strongly linked with a move for Cody Gakpo, but Dutchman has instead joined Liverpool on a long-term contract.
Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is said to have been identified as an alternative, but Atleti’s €21m loan package – including a €15m loan fee on top of his wages – is proving to be a major hurdle for the interested suitors.
According to The Times, Manchester United are now considering a January move for Milan striker Olivier Giroud who established himself as a first-team regular at San Siro, scoring 23 goals and providing nine assists from 57 appearances in all competitions.
The 36-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but the Serie A outfit are expected to offer the striker a new deal.
The France international scored four goals at the 2022 World Cup.
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.