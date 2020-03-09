Manchester United leading race for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have identified Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho as a top transfer target during this summer’s window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are expected to be active ahead of the 2020-21 season, with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Leicester City’s James Maddison are among those to be linked with a move to Old Trafford.

According to The Evening Standard, Dortmund ace Sancho is the Red Devils’ number one transfer target in the summer.

The England international has been in outstanding form for BVB during the 2019-20 season, contributing 17 goals and 19 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool and Chelsea have also been strongly linked with the 19-year-old attacker, but the teenager allegedly favours a move to the 20-time English champions over any other club.

The Bundesliga giants are believed to value the attacker in the region of £122m.

Sancho has a deal at Dortmund until the summer of 2022.