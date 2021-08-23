Manchester United still keen to sign Ruben Neves











Manchester United are reportedly still interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves this summer, according to 90min.

The Portugal international has been on the Red Devils’ radar throughout the transfer window, but a deal is yet to be made between the two sides.

The 20-time English champions have already strengthened his squad with the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane as he looks to mount a silverware challenge in the Premier League this term.

The aforementioned report claims that United had hoped to fund the signing of Wolves midfielder Neves, who is valued at under £40m.

The report adds that the West Midlands outfit would be willing to sell the 24-year-old playmaker for the right price, although Bruno Lage has already stated that he does not want to see him leave.

Neves racked up 177 appearances for Wolves since 2017.