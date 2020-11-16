Marcus Rashford slams media reports on his finances and property investments

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has slammed a media report that linked his work to feed the poor children with his property investments, as per 90MIN.

The English footballer earned the admiration of so many in the world for his efforts to secure support from the UK government to those who are struggling to get food during the pandemic.

His latest efforts in this regard led to a pledge from the government to devote £400m over the coming 12 months for supporting poor households to bear the cost of bills and food.

However, The Daily Mail recently published an article which described him as ‘campaigning’, however, the piece is mostly about the player’s business ventures and property investments.

Reacting to this article, the 23-year-old took to social media and expressed his frustrations.

He wrote on Twitter: “Ok, so let’s address this,” he began. “I’m 23. I came from little. I need to protect not just my future but my family’s too.

“To do that, I made a decision at the beginning of 2020 to start investing more in property. Please don’t run stories like this alongside references to ‘campaigning’.”

Ok, so let’s address this. I’m 23. I came from little. I need to protect not just my future but my family’s too. To do that I made a decision at the beg of 2020 to start investing more in property. Please don’t run stories like this alongside refs to ‘campaigning’. pic.twitter.com/coqla2i19d — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 15, 2020

Rashford isn’t firing on all cylinders at the moment, but still, he is contributing well with two goals and three assists to his name so far this season in the Premier League.

However, Manchester United are currently struggling massively in the top flight, with the Red Devils suffering three defeats and a draw to be placed 14th at the league table.