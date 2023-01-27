Chelsea join race to sign Matheus Nunes

Chelsea are reportedly ready to lock horns with Liverpool over the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes in the summer.

Liverpool were close to signing the Portugal international last summer, but he eventually moved to Molineux for a fee of around £44m.

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea are also interested in the 24-year-old midfielder, who is likely to cost up to £55m next summer.

Nunes is among the names on the shortlist for the Blues, that includes West Ham United’s Declan Rice, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo, Everton’s Amadou Onana and Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez.

Meanwhile, the Reds’ number one target reported to be Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, but the Merseyside giants are in need of couple of more signings in the position since James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are out of contract at the end of the season.

Nunes has made 17 Premier League appearances so far this season.