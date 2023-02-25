Chelsea on verge of signing Kendry Paez

Chelsea have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Independiente del Valle youngster Kendry Paez.

Todd Boehly’s consortium have been active in making both present and future additions to Stamford Bridge.

Their efforts to transform the first-team squad have cost over £600m, yet the Blues currently sits in 10th place in the Premier League standings.

To meet Financial Fair Play requirements, the London based club will likely need to sell players in the summer, potentially exceeding initial expectations if they fail to qualify for European competitions.

Regardless, the decision-makers are likely to continue pursuing more acquisitions either before or at the end of the season.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have verbally agreed with Independiente del Valle for Paez’s transfer.

EXCL: Chelsea are closing in on verbal agreement with Independiente del Valle to sign Ecuadorian gem Kendry Paez — deal close to be completed. 🚨🔵🇪🇨 #CFC Midfielder born in 2007, one of the best talents in South America, Kendry will be able to join Chelsea when he will turn 18. pic.twitter.com/mM6vJORa8n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2023

At 15 years old, the youngster cannot leave South America for a European club until he turns 18 in May 2025.

Nevertheless, Chelsea’s recruitment team is reportedly impressed by the teenager’s potential and is eager to finalise a proposal as soon as possible.

Despite not playing for his club at the senior level, Paez has already featured in five games for Ecuador’s Under-17 team and scored three goals.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Liverpool, were interested in the player’s abilities after he played for Independiente de Valle in a Next Generation tournament in Salzburg.

Barcelona and Real Madrid were also said to be monitoring the situation, but it seems that Chelsea have emerged as the front-runner for Paez’s signature.