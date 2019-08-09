Newcastle United sign Andy Carroll on free transfer

Andy Carroll has returned to Newcastle United after being released by West Ham at the end of last season.

The 30-year-old striker departed his boyhood club for Liverpool in a £35m move in January 2011, having scored 33 times in 91 appearances for the Magpies.

The former England international has signed an initial one-year deal.

“It feels very good. My friends and family are here, and it’s the club that I support – it is home,” said Carroll.

Born in Gateshead, Carroll becomes the fifth player to join the Magpies since Steve Bruce’s appointment at St. James’ Park, following in the footsteps of record signing Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jetro Willems and Emil Krafth.