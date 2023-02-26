PSG interested in signing Mohamed Salah

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah, according to Football Insider.

PSG are eyeing up a summer move for the Egypt international as a potential attacking replacement for one of their coveted forwards who might leave after the season. There are doubts about the future of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar, and the Ligue 1 giants are aware of the situation.

Real Madrid have expressed significant interest in Mbappe. However, any potential deal could prove difficult. Meanwhile, negotiations over Messi’s contract extension with the Parisians have been unsuccessful.

The Argentine has received lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia and the MLS, and his future at the French capital will depend on various factors.

In preparation for the potential departure of one or all three of their star players, the Parisians are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, as a potential replacement.

Despite Liverpool’s struggles this season, the Egyptian has performed quite well, with 19 goals and 5 assists from 34 games in all competitions.

The Reds are reportedly planning a major overhaul next summer, which may require the sale of some key players to raise funds. If reasonable offers are made, they may even consider selling Salah.

Paris Saint-Germain likely to wait until the summer transfer window before deciding whether to pursue the 30-year-old forward. As mentioned earlier, PSG’s interest would also depend on the departure of one of their current attackers.