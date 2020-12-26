Norwich City: Tim Krul signs new deal until June 2024

December 26, 2020 Netherlands, Norwich 0

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has committed himself to the Championship outfit after signing a new three-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at Carrow Road until June 2024.

The 32-year-old Dutchman has made 97 appearances for the Canaries since joining back in July 2018.

