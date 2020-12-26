Norwich City: Tim Krul signs new deal until June 2024
Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has committed himself to the Championship outfit after signing a new three-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at Carrow Road until June 2024.
The 32-year-old Dutchman has made 97 appearances for the Canaries since joining back in July 2018.
✍🏻🔰#2024
So proud to commit my future to this amazing club for another 3.5 years. Felt welcome from the moment I walked through the door.
I can’t wait to add many more amazing memories. Stay safe and let’s make 2021 one to remember for the right reasons. #ncfc #NeverGiveUp 🎅🏻🥳 pic.twitter.com/tLTgX1lY9F
— Tim Krul (@TimKrul) December 25, 2020
