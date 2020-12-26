Norwich City: Tim Krul signs new deal until June 2024











Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has committed himself to the Championship outfit after signing a new three-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at Carrow Road until June 2024.

The 32-year-old Dutchman has made 97 appearances for the Canaries since joining back in July 2018.

So proud to commit my future to this amazing club for another 3.5 years. Felt welcome from the moment I walked through the door.

I can’t wait to add many more amazing memories. Stay safe and let’s make 2021 one to remember for the right reasons. #ncfc #NeverGiveUp 🎅🏻🥳 pic.twitter.com/tLTgX1lY9F — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) December 25, 2020