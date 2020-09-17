Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs new deal at Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed that skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has penned a new three-year contract with the London side.

The 31-year-old was spectacular for the Gunners throughout the previous campaign, and later bagged the player of the season.

He scored 22 goals in the top-flight and played a pivotal role to help his side finish eighth in the Premier League table, plus he earned a brace in the FA Cup final and even found himself on the scoresheet in the club’s Community Shield victory.

With his current contract expiring next year, the Gabon international’s future in London was subject to some speculation and that only increased when he was reluctant to answer questions on the negotiation impasse following the FA Cup triumph.

However, the Gunners have now confirmed that the striker has committed his future at the Emirates Stadium by signing a new three-year deal and the former Borussia Dortmund player will become the club’s top earner after this deal.

It is said that the Spanish boss Mikel Arteta played a key role in persuading him to extend his stay in London.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal in 2018 for a reported £56 million from Borussia Dortmund, and so far he has scored 72 goals and created 15 assists in 111 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League giants.