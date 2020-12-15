Potential Premier League Winners This Year











There are probably four main contenders when it comes to the Premier League champions.

Manchester City are currently placed at 13/8 to claim the title, although they had a slightly rocky start to the league this season, they seem to reach up to the top 4 this week. The Sky Blues have an abundance of quality in their squad and although they haven’t been as free-scoring as they usually are, we expect them to be lifting the title at the end of the season.

The defending champions Liverpool who are second favourites priced at 2/1 and will be looking to claim back-to-back silverware for the first time in 30 years. The Reds also have one of the best squads not just in the Premier League but in world football and despite their huge injury setbacks, they still seem to be able to compete at the top.

The Premier League leaders Tottenham who are priced at 6/1. Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have been the deadliest pair in the Premier League this season.

And finally, Chelsea have spent massively after their transfer ban was uplifted and have gone out to spent over £200 million this summer on some highly-rated stars which have allowed them to be in contention for the Premier League title. The Blues become better and better and certainly a team to watch priced at 13/2.