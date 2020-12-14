PSG set to beat Arsenal to signing of highly-rated Lyon midfielder











Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen to edge out Arsenal in the race to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

French news outlet RMC Sport claims via Le10Sport that the presidents of PSG and Lyon had already held talks last summer about a possible move for the 22-year-old playmaker but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PSG needed to sell players before they could consider reinforcing their ranks.

The Ligue 1 champions have also made an enquiry about signing the Frenchman on loan with an obligation to buy permanently in the summer of 2021, but a move did not materialise.

The Parisians are willing to renegotiate in the January transfer window with the hope of agreeing a deal quickly before any other interested suitors make their move.

Aouar is under contract with Les Gones until June 2023 and the club understand that the player’s price tag will drop if he fails to agree terms on a new deal.

Aouar has scored 26 goals in 145 appearances for Lyon.