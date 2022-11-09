PSG interested in signing Richarlison?

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain.

Spurs have identified the Brazil international as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Despite signing a new deal with PSG over the summer, there remain doubts over his long-term future at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe has denied reports claiming that he is keen to leave the Ligue 1 champions in the New Year.

Should the Frenchman decide to seek pastures new, Marca reports that the Parisians will consider a move to sign Richarlison as his replacement.

The 25-year-old has only been with Tottenham Hotspur since July following his £60m transfer from Everton.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a number of other players including AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Palmeiras’ Endrick.