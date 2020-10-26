Real Madrid confident about star defender’s contract extension

Real Madrid are confident about extending the contract of Sergio Ramos who has been at the club since 2005.

Los Blancos are yet to reach an agreement with the 34-year-old who is reportedly seeking a new two-year deal at the Madrid based club.

Since joining Real from Sevilla, the Spaniard has clocked up more than 650 appearances, playing a big role in all the domestic and European successes of the club.

He made 44 appearances in all competitions last season, playing a big part in helping his side win the La Liga title last season. He only failed to play the entire 90 minutes just two times this season, and Los Merengues lost both these matches.

However, the Spain international’s contract is set to expire next summer and there hasn’t been an agreement yet over an extension.

According to AS, both parties want to continue their 16-year association and are not keen to end it in 2021.

Both the club and player are said to be relaxed about the extension. However, the only problem is that the club’s policy is they give only one-year deals to footballers over 30 while Sergio is reportedly seeking a two-year extension.