Real Madrid midfielder slams manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has hit out at head coach Zinedine Zidane, saying that he is being excluded by the former French footballer, as per Goal.com.

The 28-year-old hasn’t been featured by the manager for the previous two matches, with the player missing the 3-2 European defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk as well as the 3-1 Clasico win over Barcelona.

The Spain international has only made four appearances for Los Blancos following his injury in the summer.

Isco 🗣 "If Zidane has to take me off he takes me off, he takes me off at the 50th or 60th minute of the game. Sometimes even at half-time. If he has to put me on, he'll do it in the 80th minute." pic.twitter.com/dnHwcQTwL4 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 26, 2020

It looks that the experienced midfielder is not happy about the current situation.

Isco joined Valencia’s youth system in 2006 and later rose through its ranks to make his first-team debut in November 2010, and earned seven senior appearances for the Bats before joining Malaga in the summer of 2011.

His brilliant performances for Los Albicelestes earned him a €30 million move to Real Madrid in June 2013. The Spaniard has earned 211 La Liga appearances for Los Blancos, with 36 goals to his name. During his time in Madrid, he has won 16 major trophies so far, including two La Ligas and four Champions League titles.