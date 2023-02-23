Manchester City lining up move for Federico Dimarco?

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to up their efforts to secure a deal for Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco.

City have entered a transitional period due to the departure of several first-team players from the Etihad Stadium last summer. This transition is set to persist in the upcoming 2023-24 season, with the likelihood of further high-profile exits. Pep Guardiola will undoubtedly be eager to acquire top-notch replacements.

Moreover, even before the next transfer window, the Premier League champions must already explore their alternatives at left-back, particularly given Joao Cancelo’s loan move to Bayern Munich.

While there is a chance that the Portugal international may come back to Guardiola’s team next season, it’s not a guarantee.

At present, Nathan Ake, Rico Lewis, and Sergio Gomez are considered the primary candidates for City’s left-hand defensive position, with Bernardo Silva filling in more recently.

Nonetheless, Guardiola may not be satisfied with the current roster, as only Ake is considered a secure option for the next season. This could prompt the Citizens to search for additional competition in the market.

Transfer specialist Graeme Bailey, as reported by TEAMtalk, has suggested that City are keeping an eye on Dimarco’s performances.

Apart from a stint with Swiss team Sion during the 2017-18 season, the 25-year-old has played his entire career in Italy, having progressed through the youth system at Inter.

Dimarco was given the chance to gain experience at several different clubs before returning to San Siro, where he is now considered a crucial player at left wing-back.

Dimarco has made a total of 78 appearances in all competitions, recording six goals and 10 assists. He has also earned eight caps for the Italian national team.

Despite his contract with Inter running until 2026, the versatile winger’s club may be open to considering offers if it helps their financial situation. Additionally, any sale of Dimarco would be seen as pure profit and could aid Inter with their FFP.