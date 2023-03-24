Real Madrid step up interest in Erling Braut Haaland

Real Madrid have reportedly placed emphasis on signing in Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 2024.

According to AS, Los Blancos continues to express interest in the Norway international despite his hefty release clause of between €220 million and €240 million.

The 22-year-old is widely considered to be one of the most promising young talents in football today, having burst onto the scene during his brief stint with Red Bull Salzburg. After joining Borussia Dortmund in January 2020, he quickly established himself as a prolific goal scorer and has continued to impress since moving to the Premier League with Manchester City.

Haaland demonstrated his impressive goal-scoring abilities during his two-and-a-half seasons with Dortmund, where he has scored an astonishing 42 goals in 37 appearances.

Madrid have been interested in Haaland since his days at Red Bull Salzburg, and the frontman is viewed as the ideal successor to Karim Benzema, who has been sensational for the club for half a decade. However, the Real Madrid captain has been facing fitness issues this season.

Haaland is considered a viable target for Real Madrid, who have reportedly made him a priority target for the 2024 summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether a move for the prolific striker materialises in the 2024 summer transfer window.