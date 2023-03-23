Liverpool weighing up move for Mason Melia

Liverpool are weighing up a summer move for St. Patrick’s Athletic youngster Mason Melia.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are considering signing a 15-year-old attacker in the summer transfer window.

Melia, who hails from Ireland, has been highly praised for his performances and has already set a record at his current club by becoming their youngest-ever debutant and goalscorer for the senior team.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is currently facing intense pressure after a disappointing season. The Merseyside outfit are entering the final phase of the Premier League campaign with the hope of securing a place in the top four. Failure to do so will make this season a failure compared to their previous performances.

The German boss will be looking to make some important signings in key areas of the team. with the help of developing young talent, which has been a successful strategy under Klopp’s leadership. Some of the players who have benefited from this approach include Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsey, Harvey Elliott, and Stefan Bajcetic.

Liverpool are reportedly scouting for promising young players from nearby leagues such as Ireland and Scotland. Melia is the latest player to catch their attention, with his impressive performances for St. Patrick’s Athletic earning him rave reviews in recent months.

The Newtown born striker made headlines when he became St. Patrick’s youngest-ever senior goalscorer at the age of 15, scoring against Wexford in a Leinster Senior Cup game. He surpassed the previous record set by Kian Corbally in 2019, who also scored in the same competition.

Melia has the potential to become a great striker in the future, and Liverpool are said to be interested in signing him. However, the Irish club may demand compensation for his transfer, as they would prefer to keep him in their team.