Report – Chelsea interested in Diogo Costa

Chelsea are reportedly keeping an eye on FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, while facing competition from Manchester United.

As stated in a report by 90min, the Blues are exploring options to strengthen their goalkeeping position in the upcoming transfer window and have identified Diogo Costa as a potential target.

The West Londoners are undergoing a rebuilding process and they are looking to bring in young talents with high potential.

Costa’s impressive performances over the past year and a half, has caught the attention of the club. He was a key player for Portugal in the World Cup, featuring in every match and earning a spot in the World Cup XI. The talented 23-year-old Portuguese boasts exceptional shot-stopping abilities and quick reflexes.

He has rapidly risen through the ranks since joining the club in 2011. He made his senior team debut in 2019 and has since established himself as a regular starter, playing in 93 matches and keeping a clean sheet in 40 of them.

This season, Costa has been in sensational form, appearing in 25 games and earning 13 clean sheets, including three in the Champions League. His impressive performances have attracted attention from various clubs looking to scout him.

Chelsea currently have Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy in their goalkeeping ranks. Arrizabalaga was brought in as a world-record signing, but Mendy eventually replaced him and played a crucial role in Chelsea’s Champions League win.

Chelsea’s scouts have been keeping an eye on Costa for several weeks and are likely to make a move for him in the summer transfer window.