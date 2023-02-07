Liverpool join Arsenal in race for Marco Asensio

A report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Reds are reportedly seeking a midfielder reinforcement for the upcoming season and the 27-years-old playmaker has caught their attention. Meanwhile, the Gunners are also said to be interested in acquiring the talented attacking midfielder.

It is not clear yet which of the two teams will make a move for the Spain international.

Reports suggest that the Merseyside giants are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but if Real Madrid end up securing the England international, Jurgen Kloop’s side will make every effort to sign Asensio.

The potential acquisition of Asensio from Real Madrid has become a topic of interest. He is known for his creative and technical abilities in the final third, making him a potential solution in attack.

Currently, Asensio has been facing limited playing time under Carlo Ancelotti at Madrid, and a player of his caliber would naturally seek more consistent starting opportunities.

With Asensio’s contract set to expire in 2023, it seems likely that he will depart the La Liga champions.