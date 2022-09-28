Report: Manchester United rekindle interest in Cody Gakpo

Manchester United hoping to rekindle their interest PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Man United, Arsenal, Southampton and Leeds United over the summer.

The Red Devils appeared to be the No.1 favourites for Gakpo’s signature towards the end of the window, however, a proposed switch to Old Trafford failed to materialise, with the 20-time English champions instead completing the £85m signing of Antony from Ajax.

According to Forbes, Erik ten Hag’s side still hold an interest in Gakpo and will look to make a move for the Netherlands international at the midway point of the campaign.

Gakpo, who is said to be valued somewhere in the region of £25m, has enjoyed an impressive start to the current campaign, contributing 10 goals and nine assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

The Dutchman also scored one goal and one assist in the Netherlands’ UEFA Nations League victories, helping Louis van Gaal’s side progress to next year’s semi-finals.