Sevilla keen on Victor Lindelof

Sevilla have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof, as per Fichajes.

The 28-year-old has slipped in the ranks at Old Trafford and is expected to depart the club at the end of the season.

The Sweden international has seen limited playing time under the leadership of new manager Erik ten Hag. The signings of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at Old Trafford have contributed to his decline in popularity, and it appears that the Dutch manager does not have him in mind for the team’s future plans. As a result, Lindelof is expected to depart in the summer, which Sevilla may take advantage of.

In 2017, the Swedish defender was signed by Man United from Benfica for €35 million. However, the move did not go as planned, as the centre-back has shown flashes of brilliance but has struggled to maintain consistency.

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2024, it may be in United’s best interest to let the centre-back leave in the summer transfer window to secure a decent transfer fee.

Despite making 214 appearances for the Mancunian giants, Lindelof has struggled to solidify his position in the team, and a move to a different club in the summer could provide him with a fresh start and more regular playing time.

Sevilla have had a difficult season under Jorge Sampaoli, currently sitting at 12th place in the La Liga standings with only 24 points from 21 matches.

However, Sampaoli is already looking to the future and plans to make several moves in the upcoming transfer window. One of his primary objectives is to recruit a new defender, as the Andalusian outfit lost key players Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde during the summer of 2022 and has struggled to find a suitable replacement since then.

It remains to be seen if Los Nervionenses can come to an agreement with Manchester United for Lindelof’s transfer in the summer.