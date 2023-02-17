Newcastle United keeping tabs on Paulo Dybala

Newcastle United have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Roma forward Paulo Dybala, according to ChronicleLive.

The Magpies have joined the race to sign the Argentine international, whose future at Roma is uncertain, and given his release clause of £10.6 million, it’s possible he could depart ahead of next season.

The Premier League giants are eager to bring the 29-year-old to their team in the summer, hoping to elevate their performance.

Despite Dybala’s impressive performances on the pitch, his future at the club will hinge on the club’s final position in the league.

Currently, Giallorossi are fourth in the league, with 41 points from 22 matches.

Dybala’s current season performance has seen him make 18 goal contributions in 21 appearances, with 11 goals to his name. This form has piqued the interest of clubs across Europe, especially since the striker has regained his best form.

His release clause of just £10.6 million has made him a prime option for several clubs, including Newcastle United.

Other Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal, have also expressed interest in the Argentine star, resulting in an exciting transfer battle for the his services.