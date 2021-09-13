Spurs begin discussions with Ajax over Jurrien Timber move











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks with the Dutch outfit Ajax over a potential deal for Jurrien Timber during the January transfer window.

The Netherlands international, who made three appearances at Euro 2020, has featured on 36 occasions for the Eredivisie giants in all competitions, including five games this term.

Recently it was reported that both Chelsea and Spurs were interested in the 20-year-old defender, while Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon, Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also credited with an interest.

According to todofichajes, Tottenham Hotspur have now started talks with Ajax over the possibility of bringing the centre-back to North London at the turn of the year.

The report goes on to claim that an offer somewhere in the region of €20m could be enough to convince Ajax to sell despite the fact that the youngster is contracted to Ajax until June 2024.